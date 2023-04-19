The Planning and Zoning Commission heard a report from Development Services Director John Wesley regarding ongoing updates to the sign regulations in Town, but the commission voted to continue the discussion at its next meeting in May.
A major overhaul and update of the sign ordinance was completed and approved by the council last year. However, with the election of a new council in November, which took office in December, the sign rules returned to the limelight.
At the first meeting in January the council voted 4-3 to repeal the sign ordinance sections that provided the most guidance. At that time the council declined to send the ordinance back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
In February the council took a second look and repealed the repeal, with the request that the commission take up some issues they wanted addressed. Primarily the council was concerned that the regulations for temporary signs for businesses were too restrictive and would inhibit growth. The reversal came with the caveat that there would be no enforcement until a new ordinance is in place.
The commission had its first look at proposed changes in March and continued the work until this month’s meeting. There was further discussion, but Wesley is continuing work on some of the key elements before holding another public hearing and considering a recommendation for the council.
At the March meeting there was significant discussion concerning temporary sign placement related to sidewalks and an appropriate distance from a business entry. There was no clear consensus related to those setback options.
In discussing yard signs in particular, which includes real estate signs, Commissioner Susan Dempster, a real estate professional, noted that the regulations that were put in place with the ordinance approved last year were working effectively until they were repealed.