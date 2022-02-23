The Planning and Zoning Commission has voted unanimously to approve a site plan for the proposed Phase II and Phase III of the downtown development known as Park Place.
The 6-0 vote came after a lengthy discussion of the plan with several caveats added to the recommendation.
In his presentation to the commission, Development Services Director John Wesley identified some of the specific issues he said can be resolved during the building plan review process. Those include relocation of an SRP electrical box, size and location of the solid waste enclosure, access surrounding a water feature/pool element (this will need to meet building code requirements) and all required site plan pages will need to be re-submitted for the plan approval.
Wesley said the plan appears to meet the technical requirements of the regulations that apply. However, he said there is concern with meeting the intent of Town ordinances and plans for the Avenue of the Fountains streetscape.
During the discussion the commission members added stipulations related to creating continuity with Phase I of the project along the Avenue of the Fountains. Developer Bart Shea has said he intends to maintain that continuity by re-painting all buildings to be the same.
The commissioners also asked that a “green space” or art walk at the south end of Phase III allow for an expansive open space as an extension of the Centennial Circle in the Community Center, Library/Museum campus. It was suggested that a shared parking arrangement with existing entities be explored to allow for the open space expansion.
Overall plan
The overall Park Place development was approved in 2016 by the Town Council with a development plan that includes three construction phases. The plan consisted of five buildings with up to 420 dwelling units and 43,000 square feet of commercial space at ground level.
The first phase of the plan was completed by late 2017 and includes two four-story buildings with 230 dwelling units (apartments) and 35,000 square feet of commercial business space on the ground floor.
The proposed number of total dwelling units has been reduced to approximately 380 and 41,000 square feet of total retail.
Phase II under consideration would extend east along Avenue of the Fountains from the east end of Phase I to the intersection at Saguaro Boulevard. Building E would be to the west with building F wrapping around the corner and south on Saguaro. There should be approximately 72 residential units included in the second phase. There would be underground parking accessed from the western end. An entry off Avenue of the Fountains would separate Buildings E and F with an amenity area passing over the driveway connecting the buildings. The current plans show the amenity area to include a lounge area with covered balcony facing Avenue of the Fountains, a fitness area and yoga room.
At this juncture it is unclear how the additional 6,000 square feet of commercial required by the development agreement will be incorporated.
Phase III is a single building of residential units located off Verde River Drive behind the existing western building of Phase I. It also sits behind the Community Center.
The building is three-story and originally planned for 102 units. However, the new plan incorporates two-story apartment units for the second and third floor of this building.
The original development agreement calls for Phase III to include an additional 130 slots of public parking for the Town. This would be at the south end of the site with easy access to the Community Center campus. The Planning and Zoning Commission expressed a willingness to give up some of that parking to allow for the expansion of a linear park between the Centennial Circle and Verde River Drive/Paul Nordin Parkway intersection. The council, however, had previously declined to consider an amendment to the development that would have allowed changes to that public parking requirement.
The site plan will be on the agenda for Town Council consideration at its regular session on Tuesday, March 1.