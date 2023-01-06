The Planning and Zoning Commission will look at a rezoning request on property near Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive when it meets on Monday, Jan. 9.

The applicant is proposing to build an 80-unit apartment complex on the property south of Palisades across from Ponderosa Drive. The rezoning request covers 3.1 acres that is currently zoned R1-10 single family residential and 3.2 acres currently zoned R-4 multi-family residential. The change would create a 6.3-acre parcel with R-3 multifamily.