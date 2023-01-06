The Planning and Zoning Commission will look at a rezoning request on property near Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive when it meets on Monday, Jan. 9.
The applicant is proposing to build an 80-unit apartment complex on the property south of Palisades across from Ponderosa Drive. The rezoning request covers 3.1 acres that is currently zoned R1-10 single family residential and 3.2 acres currently zoned R-4 multi-family residential. The change would create a 6.3-acre parcel with R-3 multifamily.
The plan shows four three-story buildings partially cut into hillside slopes on the property.
The commission will consider a recommendation to the Town Council, which is scheduled to consider the request on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The commission will also consider a draft ordinance with zoning regulations for detox and rehabilitation facilities within Fountain Hills. This item was continued from the commission’s Dec. 12, meeting with a request to Development Services Director John Wesley for additional modifications to the proposal. Wesley said he has made the requested changes.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Jan. 9, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.