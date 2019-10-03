Aiming for a scheduled public open house on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the Planning and Zoning Commission began a review of the draft General Plan document at its regular session on Sept. 26.
The Town of Fountain Hills is currently in the midst of updating its General Plan to comply with the state requirement that the plan be updated and sent to voters for ratification at least every 10 years. The last update went to the voters in 2010 and the new version is slated to be on the ballot for the November 2020 election.
Commissioner Susan Dempster, who has served as chairman the past two years, wanted to emphasize the need for input.
“I can’t say enough how important this is,” Dempster said. “The General Plan has significant influence on development.”
“[The plan] is going to assist [officials] in making development recommendations,” Development Services Director John Wesley told the commission.
There is a vision proposal that describes Fountain Hills as a unique small town within the Sonoran Desert with mountain views and a welcoming nature that presents in many events, activities and recreational, dining and shopping options.
Wesley said this plan is taking a different approach than previous General Plans. He said the town would be defined by various “character” areas rather than depending on land use definitions, which he said will offer flexibility in planning.
State statute requirements are integrated into the plan to allow for addressing issues “holistically,” Wesley said.
He added that the overarching principle is to achieve the vision by integrating neighborhoods, environment and the economy to create a thriving community.
The character approach defines different areas of town based on land use, building height, lot coverage and circulation system.
The plan focuses on the character but allows flexibility to respond to both neighborhood and market concerns, Wesley said.
Proposed character areas within Fountain Hills include primary and secondary gateway neighborhoods, residential neighborhoods, commerce center, town center, Shea gateway, Saguaro Boulevard, natural open space, golf courses and the State Trust Land is defined as development reserve.
The plan will describe each character area with its primary uses and complementary uses. For example, a residential area may be defined by one of three subcategories including large lot, mixed neighborhood or urban. It would also allow for uses such as schools, parks and churches. The objective of the plan is to maintain the existing character and allow for the continuation of existing non-residential uses.
Vice Chairman Peter Gray asked Wesley whether it would be a good idea to include redevelopment as an element of the General Plan. “Can we offer guidance regarding redevelopment parcels?” Gray asked.
Wesley said there would be no changes to the draft before the November open house, but said that is an issue that can be considered.
Following the open house and commission and council input, there will be a 60-day public comment period before a revised version will be presented to the commission and council for hearings, recommendation and approval. The final approved version goes to the voters for ratification in November 2020.
The plan information is available for review at the town’s website, fh.az.gov.