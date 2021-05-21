The Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to forward a recommendation to the Town Council for approval of a special use permit (SUP) to allow residential use on the second floor of a commercially zoned property.
The property in question is located at 16810 E. El Pueblo Blvd., which is zoned C-C for light neighborhood commercial.
The two-story structure was built between February 1997 and December 1998. The lower level has office space, with the second floor built with kitchen and bath amenities.
The applicant told the commission he is a financial planner and plans to use the ground floor office for his business and finish the upper level as space for his family to live.
The Town of Fountain Hills Zoning Ordinance allows for residential use within commercial zoning districts with a special use permit. There are several such uses around town.
The council is to consider the application at its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15.