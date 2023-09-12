Signs

Fountain Hills’ businesses often use curbside A-frame signs to let potential customers know of their location within an adjacent shopping area. (Independent Newsmedia/Times Independent file photo)

In January this year, the newly seated Town Council repealed the sign regulations that had been approved by the previous council in May 2021. After the repeal the council asked staff to rework the ordinance language and have it reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. On Sept. 11, the commission held its third hearing on the ordinance and approved an updated version of the regulations.

In his presentation to the commissioners, Development Services Director John Wesley noted that the council had asked for rules that increase options for businesses to promote their enterprise. They also wanted to address commission concerns related to too much sign clutter. Wesley said the objective of staff was to meet the goals of the commission and the Town Council, and provide a legal, enforceable and understandable code.