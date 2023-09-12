In January this year, the newly seated Town Council repealed the sign regulations that had been approved by the previous council in May 2021. After the repeal the council asked staff to rework the ordinance language and have it reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. On Sept. 11, the commission held its third hearing on the ordinance and approved an updated version of the regulations.
In his presentation to the commissioners, Development Services Director John Wesley noted that the council had asked for rules that increase options for businesses to promote their enterprise. They also wanted to address commission concerns related to too much sign clutter. Wesley said the objective of staff was to meet the goals of the commission and the Town Council, and provide a legal, enforceable and understandable code.
Temporary signs have been the focus of efforts to update the rules. They are the ones that seem to have potential to contribute to clutter and have a tendency to be placed in violation of the ordinance related to location and time constraints. Banners were the temporary signs that drew the most discussion at the September meeting. The proposal calls for display of 150 days per year with a maximum of 30 days at a time. There would be an option for a temporary use permit for additional time. Commission members questioned how those rules applied to new businesses, which are permitted up to a full year of banner use, provided it is kept in good condition. It was mentioned that some businesses might want to use a “coming soon” banner and commission members were asked whether that would start the clock on the one-year permission, or should it apply when the business license is obtained, or when doors open. The consensus proposed to allow the 150-day standard in addition to the one-year permission.
Enforcement challenges were also discussed. Wesley said the enforcement policy is a process to gain compliance without citation. The first step is to educate the sign owner, relocate the sign properly and return the sign if removed. The next step to enforcement efforts is to confiscate the sign, with a notification to the owner and directions as to how to retrieve the sign. A formal notice of violation is step three with a citation as the last step taken. Wesley said owners would generally come into consistent compliance through one of the first steps taken.
Commission Vice Chair Rick Watts asked about the fines, which are established in Town Code to be consistent across the board. He said he believes $250 is somewhat high, considering the violation. It was pointed out that the fine does not come into play until a citation is issued, the last resort to gain compliance.
Commissioner Scott Schlossberg added kudos to staff in handling enforcement issues. He said he has received direct feedback from business owners who had contact with code officers, and he believes enforcement efforts are effective in gaining compliance.
A-frame signs have long been difficult to address through enforcement and Wesley said his conversations with code officers determined that time limitations may be the most effective way to enforce the codes. A straight sunrise to sunset proposal is in the ordinance for placement of most temporary signs.
The proposed ordinance also attempts to eliminate confusion regarding political signs. While state law preempts regulations on political signs during a campaign, it specified primary and general elections. It was noted that other elections, whether for bonds or special districts, are not included in that statute protection. Wesley said the new ordinance proposal eliminates that loophole to allow political signs for all elections.
Resident Larry Meyers told the commission the political sign confusion is one reason he came to speak at the session and he was pleased to see the option that clarifies that. He also supported a ban on electronic signs going forward, which is included in the ordinance. Meyers also noted concerns about vehicle sign wraps where in some cases vehicles are parked in private parking lots directly adjacent to main arterial streets, and he believes that should be controlled better.
Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Betsy LaVoie was also a speaker for the session and stated she was there to answer questions the commissioners might have regarding the interests of businesses.
“While we advocate for business, we do not want clutter in Town,” LaVoie said. “We want to maintain the beauty of the community.”
The commission voted unanimously to approve the proposed sign ordinance draft reflecting changes based on commission input during the meeting. Wesley said the council is expected to consider the ordinance when it meets in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 17.