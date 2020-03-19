A challenge by residents of a neighboring condominium community prompted the Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend the Town Council deny a request for a zoning amendment to allow for a hotel near Shea and Saguaro boulevards. The vote at the March 9 meeting was a unanimous 6-0, with Commissioner Mathew Boik absent.
The current zoning at the location is C-1 and needs to have the C-2 designation to allow for the hotel use.
The applicant has proposed the construction of a three-story Fairfield Inn by Marriot for a parcel along Saguaro Blvd. just north of Shea Blvd. Objections from the neighbors led to a continuance of consideration from February. The applicant subsequently met with residents before the March 9 meeting.
The applicant’s attorney, Wendy Riddell with the firm of BerryRiddell, made a presentation to the commission addressing many of the points raised by the neighbors including parking, screening, noise and traffic. Riddell said an extensive noise study indicates that the hotel would actually reduce the level of traffic noise within the residential complex.
The planners were also able to reduce the overall height of the building by 10 feet from as much as 44 feet down to 34 feet.
However, residents were not swayed by Riddell’s comments, although they acknowledged it was a good presentation.
Larry Meyers has been at the leading edge of resident protests for zoning changes near this intersection over the past couple of years. He said the town needs to respect the desires of the residents.
Meyers said when people move into a neighborhood they expect the surrounding zoning to remain what it was when they purchased their property.
Meyers also urged officials to keep the big picture in mind. He said that if the council listened to residents instead of always looking to develop to enhance revenue, then residents might be more willing to approve a property tax for the town.
Steve Domime said he could live anywhere and conduct the business he is in but he chose Fountain Hills. He said the town has generally done a good job with the community.
“This is a good project,” Domime said. “This is just the wrong place for it.”
In making his motion to deny, Commission Vice Chairman Peter Gray said over the past couple of years they have been looking at decisions that impact the same adjacent residents and that gives him concern.
The hotel proposal will move on to the council with the commission recommendation for denial. The council is scheduled to hear the zoning application at its regular session on Tuesday, April 7.