The Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 14 recommended the Town Council approve proposed measures that will pave the way to allow an indoor gun range at a business setting up shop in a plaza on Shea Boulevard.

The commission is recommending the Zoning Ordinance be changed to address indoor shooting ranges as a use in commercial zoning districts. The proposal would allow the range in C-2 and C-3 zoning by right. In the C-C and C-1 commercial districts a special use permit would be required (SUP).