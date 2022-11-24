The Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 14 recommended the Town Council approve proposed measures that will pave the way to allow an indoor gun range at a business setting up shop in a plaza on Shea Boulevard.
The commission is recommending the Zoning Ordinance be changed to address indoor shooting ranges as a use in commercial zoning districts. The proposal would allow the range in C-2 and C-3 zoning by right. In the C-C and C-1 commercial districts a special use permit would be required (SUP).
The commission voted unanimously to support the change after discussion related to building standards and load restrictions. The commission voted to base building standards on the NRA Range Sourcebook.
The commission followed up that discussion by considering the SUP request of SOT USA, LLC on a property at 17205 E. Shea Blvd. This is approximately one quarter mile southeast of the intersection of Shea and Saguaro boulevards. There is single-family low density residential zoning to the rear of this property.
The retail gun shop is already being established at the site east of Monterey Drive near SR87. Other businesses within the same plaza include a real estate office, insurance office, a health solutions business and offices for a construction and roofing company.
The proposed unit is 7,500 square feet with about half being improved as the retail shop. The remainder is slated for the gun range.
In September the commission heard the case for the SUP and directed staff to come back with the ordinance change before considering the permit.
In explaining the project to the commission, the applicant noted that the firing range would be for members only and not open to the public. They stated they wanted to be certain those using the range knew how to use weapons safely. They are also proposing to allow law enforcement to use the range.
Construction would essentially provide for a concrete bunker within the four walls of the unit, from which no noise should escape. It would be designed with a bullet trap to collect slug material for recycling. The range would have eight lanes and a range master on duty at all times while the range is open. It would operate on an eight-hour day-time schedule.
A resident who lives near the area told the commission she appreciates their efforts to make sure the use is compatible with the neighborhood. She also had praise for the business owner, saying they have been receptive to neighbors’ comments and requests. She said they have also improved the property from its previously vacant state.
The council is scheduled to hear the zoning proposals at its first meeting in January.