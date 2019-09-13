The largest crowd in recent memory to address a town issue made its presence known Thursday evening, Sept. 12, as the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the Town Council reject the General Plan and zoning requests for the proposed Daybreak apartment community in Fountain Hills.
More than 200 individuals signed comment cards opposing the plan with up to 20 speakers stepping to the podium to make their position known. There were just two public speakers in support of the project.
Development Services Director John Wesley outlined the staff position in his report. He stated the developers’ applications were workable, and a number of concerns had been addressed in agreed to stipulations.
However, by sheer force of number the opposition made their point that the project is not good for the neighborhood and traffic safety and density issues were going unaddressed.
Paul Gilbert, the attorney for the developer, Hilltop Vista Properties, said they had been prepared to ask for another continuance if discussions with opponents were being fruitful. However, he said they remained far apart.
Robert Courtney, president of the Westridge Village Homeowners Association, told the commission this was an incomplete application with a lot of problems and flaws.
“Don’t be under any pressure to approve this,” he said. “Take the time to have a complete plan.”
The Sept. 18 edition of The Times will have more on the P&Z discussion on the Daybreak plan.The Town Council is scheduled to consider the requests at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 1.