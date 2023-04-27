The Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to recommend the Town Council approve proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance related to site plan regulations.
Development Services staff has been working on a complete review of Chapter 2 related to procedures in the Zoning Ordinance. Previously work was completed and the council approved changes to section 2.02 Special Use Permits. Site plan regulations are next up for consideration.
Development Services Director John Wesley said a change has been added to clarify that the purpose of site plan review is to review for compliance with the architectural guidelines in the Zoning ordinance.
Regarding applicability, there would be a change to the requirement that site plans need to be approved prior to submission of construction plans and that it applies to redevelop or expansion of existing development.
“Staff has been operating on the premise that site plans need to be approved prior to submission of the building permit plans for many years,” Wesley said. “The purpose of the site plan is to ensure conformance with design guidelines and to uncover any significant roadblocks to development.
“This is better and easier to do prior to the applicant making significant investment in construction drawings. Reviewing construction drawings and site plans at the same time also leads to confusion regarding changes to one application that might not get reflected in the other set.”
Other items in the proposed ordinance include updated application requirements to include a project narrative, clarification that site plans need to be prepared by a registered professional and includes a list of information to be included on the site plan.
The amended approval process would provide for administrative approval.
The proposed language also simplifies the process when the application includes a special use permit or temporary use permit. It allows the applicant to process a conceptual plan with the special or temporary use permit and then follow up with a full site plan.
“This recognizes the idea that a developer may not want to go to the expense of preparing a full site plan submittal if they may not get approval of the special or temporary permit,” Wesley said. “They can, however, submit the full site plan at the same time of the other application if they choose.”
Additionally, a change was made to reflect the ability to submit applications electronically.
Language has been included to clarify that changes to a site or building which previously had site plan review will require submission of a site plan amendment.
The recommendations of the commission will be forwarded to the council for its consideration for adoption.