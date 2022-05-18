The Planning and Zoning Commission postponed a decision on recommending a request for a Special Use Permit (SUP) at its May 9 regular meeting.
John Gurczak is asking for the SUP to allow him to build a structure with first-floor commercial and five residential units on the second floor. The property is located on a commercially zoned lot (C-C) at El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive. The Zoning Ordinance requires a use permit for residential within a commercial district.
After a discussion, commission members and staff determined there are too many questions regarding the property that need clarification before a decision is made.
“My recommendation is for a continuance to work through some of the details in question,” Development Services Director John Wesley told the commission.
Commission Chairman Peter Gray agreed.
“In theory (the Town) is promoting this type of (mixed use) development,” Gray said. “There are too many things that don’t add up with this.”
The commission voted unanimously for the delay.
The lot in question is part of a larger commercial area off Fountain Hills Boulevard between El Pueblo and Glenbrook boulevards. Ivory Drive is on the eastern edge of the commercial area. There is some commercial development within the boundary, but the property has been generally dormant.
Commission Vice Chairman Scott Schlosser suggested it might be time for the Town to look at rezoning some of these commercial properties to allow for more residential.
Barry McBride, who owns two buildings within the overall plat, was at the meeting to represent the property owners’ association (POA). He suggested the group would not be interested in rezoning.
McBride said the association is doing a special assessment on the plat to improve the property appearance. He added that the lot owned by Gurczak is excluded and currently not eligible to take advantage of shared parking in the plat.
“We don’t oppose the building,” McBride said. “We want to make this a viable commercial property.”
Gurczak said he is working with the POA on the parking issue, although not yet resolved.
“(This) is a complicated issue,” Gurczak said. “We are supposed to be part of the parking agreement, but two owners have not signed off on our parking plan.”
His proposal is to have parking available as well as storage for renters on the ground floor, along with a commercial office.
Staff wants to make sure that plan works for the project.
There were also a couple of homeowners at the meeting who live across Ivory Drive from the proposed building. They objected to the project. They expressed concerns related to building height, which Wesley indicated could be 25-feet by ordinance, but he wanted to check some calculations on what is proposed.
The commission will further discuss the application when it meets Monday, June 13.