Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission are generally pleased with the draft General Plan document they voted to pass at a special session on Monday, May 4.
The council is scheduled to vote later this month on the document with a resolution to send the plan to voters for authorization in the November 2020 General Election.
Arizona state law requires that municipalities adopt a General Plan and there is a requirement that the plan be re-approved or updated by every tenth anniversary. The current Fountain Hills General Plan was adopted in 2010, making this year the deadline to complete the revision.
In 2018 the council authorized a contract with a consultant to assist staff in developing the new plan. They have led several public workshop sessions and began drafting the new document in the summer of 2019. Public meetings were also held to receive input on the draft plan, which is being finalized to present to the Town Council.
The staff description of the plan proposal was outlined by Development Services Director John Wesley in a report to the commission.
The plan is divided into five sections, which Wesley described in a memo.
Section 1 is planning for the future. This section of the Plan provides an overview and historical context for the Town and the Plan. The first part of this section translates public input into a Vision and Overarching Principle that guided the development of the Plan.
The vision project’s eight points include native and natural resources and terrain, neighbors and social gatherings, community and civic involvement, opportunities that promote healthy lifestyles, stable economy and housing. The vision presents a “memorable setting that offers distant mountains by day and countless stars by night.”
The overarching principle is to support the vision and is articulated as “Carefully and thoughtfully integrating neighborhoods, environment (built, natural and social) and economy to maintain a thriving community.”
Other sections of the plan include Thriving Neighborhoods, Thriving Environment, Thriving Economy and General Plan Administration and Implementation.
The commission review last week also included the comments from other public agencies charged with providing their input into the document. Those comments were positive and included Arizona State Land Department (state trust land within the town) and ADOT (transportation elements).
The opportunity remains for the public to review the document and provide input when the council holds a public hearing and considers its approval. The Town Council is scheduled to hold a hearing and consider the draft plan at its regular session on Tuesday, May 19.
By state statute the General Plan requires voter ratification with it to be placed on the General Election ballot for Nov. 3, 2020.