The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending that the Town Council deny a proposed Zoning Ordinance amendment that allows detoxification facilities for drug and alcohol rehabilitation within the C-2 and C-3 zoning districts in Fountain Hills.
The commissioners voted 4-2 to recommend the denial. Commission Chairman Erik Hansen was absent from the session on April 12.
Development Services Director John Wesley said staff has recently received inquiries from people in real estate asking about properties in the downtown for such a use.
In his report to the commission, Wesley stated that such facilities can range from sub-acute, outpatient facilities to more intense inpatient facilities. The facilities can also operate in a variety of ways. In some cases, the patients are self-motivated to end their addiction and have the time and means to seek treatment. In other cases, the patient may be ordered to the facility for treatment, starting with detoxification, or they may not be as personally motivated to seek help.
Staff has identified two levels of detoxification facilities. One is sub-acute outpatient care. At these facilities, the level of addiction is low enough that the resulting process of detoxification and withdrawal does not pose significant medical issues or need constant supervision.
Those using this level of facility often live at home or in a group home and come to the facility on a daily basis for treatment to complete the withdrawal process. In many ways, this type of facility is not too different from other medical offices or facilities, according to Wesley.
Staff determined that this use could be permitted in commercial zoning districts by right.
Acute inpatient facilities treating patients with higher levels of addiction require medical supervision and need to operate 24/7. Staff recommend this type of facility require a special use permit.
Commission Vice Chairman Peter Gray stated he believes such facilities can be “very hostile” to neighborhoods and he does not think it fair to allow them.
Resident Larry Meyers told the commission he has personal experience from property he had in Texas and cited many negative aspects.
“I’m being a cold-hearted bastard,” Meyers said. “I know these people need help, but that is not a reason we need a facility in Fountain Hills. No good comes of this, there are plenty of places somewhere else.”
Commissioner Clayton Corey chose to make a motion to recommend the council approve the ordinance.
“It is up to the community to do its part,” Corey said.
His motion died without receiving a second.
In his report, Wesley cited the Town of Fountain Hills General Plan, which calls for “partnering with other public, quasi-public and private entities providing community, educational and health-care services to ensure the provision of such services meets current and future needs.”