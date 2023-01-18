The Planning and Zoning Commission has forwarded its recommendation to the Town Council outlining regulations for commercial detoxification facilities for substance abuse rehabilitation within the town.

The commission voted 6-0 to forward the proposal for council consideration. They asked Development Services Director John Wesley to add an additional item to address a discharge policy designed to repatriate patients to their point of origin. That could include arranging for family or other transportation to pick up the patient rather than simply letting them walk out the door.