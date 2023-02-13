The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet today, Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The agenda includes discussion of parking regulations and possible revisions to site plan review rules.
A proposed draft of parking and loading requirements has been prepared for the commission discussion. The objective has been to correct errors and inconsistencies, improve readability and flow, update standards and add new provisions where needed.
The discussion related to site plan review is the next step in staff’s objective to do a complete update of the procedures section of the Zoning Ordinance. The first item to be competed was the special use permit regulations. Staff is now moving on to site plan review.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.
