The Planning and Zoning Commission will be considering a special use permit (SUP) for the Fountain Hills Medical Center now under construction at Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive.
The facility is being built on a property that is zoned C-1 for light commercial, which has a restriction on hours of operation. The SUP would allow the hospital to operate between the hours 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for 24-hour coverage.
Residential neighbors have raised a number of concerns regarding the facility including disturbance from lights and noise. The commission had continued the hearing on its consideration from its May meeting to allow time for the applicant to work on concerns. Neighbors are still not satisfied with the communication the applicant has had with them, although it appears there has been an effort to work with staff to address issues.
Also on the agenda is a proposal to amend the Zoning Ordinance to allow indoor mini-storage within a C-2 commercial zoning district with a special use permit.
Staff and the commission have reviewed an application for such a facility at Parkview and Verde River drives. They are working to provide for the special use permit option rather than rezoning the property.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday, June 8, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public, but the town continues to adhere to CDC recommendation regarding social distancing and group size.