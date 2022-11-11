The Planning and Zoning Commission will address a couple of zoning regulation items that would pave the way to allow an indoor shooting range at a business on Shea Boulevard.
The commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, in council chambers at 6 p.m. At the meeting the commission will consider an ordinance change to allow an indoor shooting range use within the C-1 and C-C zoning districts with a Special Use Permit (SUP). The meeting is open to the public.
The commission will then consider an application from the business operator for an SUP to include the indoor shooting range with the business, which is a gun shop.
The owner has told the commission previously that he intends to operate the shooting range as a membership business, allowing only members to use the facility. They also promise a safe and secure design.
The business is located in a shopping center on Shea Boulevard east of Saguaro Boulevard. It is adjacent to a residential neighborhood to the south.
The Town Council is to hear each of the items at its regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
As of press time it was not know what other items may appear on the P&Z agenda for the Nov. 14 meeting. Agendas are normally posted to the Town’s website on Thursday prior to the meeting.