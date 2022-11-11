The Planning and Zoning Commission will address a couple of zoning regulation items that would pave the way to allow an indoor shooting range at a business on Shea Boulevard.

The commission will meet on Monday, Nov. 14, in council chambers at 6 p.m. At the meeting the commission will consider an ordinance change to allow an indoor shooting range use within the C-1 and C-C zoning districts with a Special Use Permit (SUP). The meeting is open to the public.