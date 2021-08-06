This information is updated from a previous posting.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider a recommendation to the Town Council related to a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a currently vacant lot on the northwest corner of Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards.
The applicant is requesting the SUP to allow for residential use within the C-C or Community Commercial Zoning District.
The applicant is proposing to construct three two-story buildings on the property. One building fronting Saguaro Blvd. would include commercial uses on the ground level with plans for four residential units on the second level.
For two additional buildings constructed to the rear of the first structure, the applicant is proposing commercial on the ground level with residential housing designed specifically for each of the operators of the ground floor commercial.
Development Services Director John Wesley has also scheduled a presentation and discussion related to the sign ordinance update. The discussion will center on provisions for the A-frame, post and board, yard and residential directional sign regulations.
This is a topic for discussion and review, there is no action planned.
The commission has also scheduled a separate agenda for a closed session for a legal presentation followed by an open review and discussion of regulations and policies related for group homes for the handicapped and related facilities.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.