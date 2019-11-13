The Planning and Zoning Commission has some requests from potential business ventures on its agenda for its regular session on Thursday, Nov. 14.
The commission is looking at requests for three special use permits for a possible restaurant or coffee shop on property at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards.
The applicant, local architect Stan Connick, is asking for permits that allow for a drive up window, outdoor seating and a request to allow operations between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. This last request is to allow for an early opening at 4:30 a.m. It is not a request for 24-hour operation.
The property owner, Therese Sanders, trustee, indicates they are seeking interest from a national chain or an independent operation.
Staff is seeking additional details to the plan for the requested permits and is asking for a continuance to allow for the additional detail to be prepared.
Another item on the agenda has Gerald Lynn with Fountain Hills Offroad seeking accommodations for his business of selling and installing aftermarket accessories for Jeeps. The owners wish to expand the business by offering Jeep vehicles for sale.
The property is a former gas station on Saguaro Blvd. and Desert Vista. Lynn states they are planning improvements and repairs to the facility. They would like to display vehicles adjacent to the frontage road adjoining Saguaro. To accommodate that goal they are suggesting they chain off the driveway from the street. Lynn said, since they are leasing, they are unable to make significant changes to the driveway area. Staff, however, is asking that they possibly install a more decorative feature such as large planters with landscaping.
The owner will also improve and pave an area for parking to the rear.
The special use permit needs the approval of council and the work is to be completed within six months.
The commission will have an opportunity for further discussion regarding the General Plan update, which has a public open house set for Nov. 20 (see separate story).
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.