The Planning and Zoning Commission has passed on a recommendation that the Town Council approves an ordinance amendment that allows for the indoor sales of automobiles within a C-1 zoning district.
The issue came to town staff in the form of a letter from Vladimir Buer, owner of the property where VFW Post 7507 had previously operated its consignment donation center to help veterans’ organizations.
In a letter to Development Services Director John Wesley, Buer said he was asked by the VFW to reopen the consignment center.
“…They thought my plan to raise funds for the post would be best served by retailing consigned and donated automobiles and motorcycles instead of household items.
Wesley was asking the commission to specifically address the size of such operations and operating hours.
“To address the potential impacts of vehicle sales in a C-1 zoning district, the applicant has included in their proposed amendment that all display and sales occur indoors,” Wesley said in his report to the commission. “The application also includes a provision that the use not be allowed to provide any vehicle service work. Staff agrees these would be important elements to consider to allow this use in the C-1 zoning district.”
Commission members had a number of questions for Buer about the business. They wanted to clarify that no vehicles would be using the outside parking at the business center at Monterey Drive and Shea Boulevard. Buer said there may be a short-term need to use outside parking, but there would be no vehicles parked overnight or with “for sale” signs.
Wesley reminded the commission that a change in the ordinance would apply to all C-1 zoning districts in town, but he noted it does not include a lot of property.
The commission approved a recommendation that includes a 5,000 square-foot space limitation and limit operating hours to 9 p.m. at the latest seven days a week.
The council is to consider the amendment at its Tuesday, Feb. 18 regular session.