The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a special meeting with a public hearing on the General Plan document currently being drafted. The session is set for Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m.
As of this writing staff is uncertain whether the public will be able to attend this meeting due to COVID-19 executive orders from Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
Development Services Director John Wesley said staff is hoping the governor’s stay at home order will be lifted to allow residents to attend. However, the town will be accepting comments via email at generalplanupdate@fh.az.gov.
The General Plan draft is available for review at the town website, fh.az.gov.
“Over the last couple of months we have received around 20 comments on the draft plan,” Wesley said. “Staff and the consultant have reviewed those comments and are making recommendations as to amendments to the draft plan based on those comments.
“The list of comments and the staff/consultant response will be part of the agenda material that will be sent out to the Commission and posted online. We will also provide a revised plan that includes all of those proposed changes.”
The commission needs to take action on the proposed plan on May 4 to make a recommendation to the Town Council. The council is scheduled to hold its hearing on the General Plan on May 19. The council agenda will include a resolution that approves and sets the November vote on the plan.
State law requires a public vote to authorize the General Plan document.