The Planning and Zoning Commission meets Monday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall.
The commission will be discussing text amendments to the Zoning Ordinance to address zoning regulations for drug and alcohol treatment and detoxification facilities in the community.
Staff has prepared material for discussing definitions for substance abuse treatment center, as well as detoxification facility. The proposal is also outlining possibilities for spacing requirements for such facilities to similar businesses, parks, playgrounds, schools, churches, etc.
This work is to guide staff as it prepares regulations for P&Z and ultimately council consideration.
Also on the agenda is an application for a special use permit to allow up to five residential dwelling units within a C-C (common commercial) district on an 8,000 square-foot parcel at the northwest corner of El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive.
The commission will hear an annual report on the implementation of the Fountain Hills General Plan 2020.
The Planning & Zoning Commission meeting is open to the public.