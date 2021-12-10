The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider possible action on an ordinance amendment regarding design standards for single-family residential housing units when it meets on Monday, Dec. 13.
The commission began this discussion in November related to homes under construction in single-family districts that could potentially be easily converted to duplex housing units.
Staff is proposing a list of items as criteria that would preclude conversion to duplex. These include prohibiting “mirror image” design, firewalls dividing the structure, sub metering of utilities and requiring two-car garages to be on the same side of the dwelling to inhibit access to one of the units.
Staff has received complaints from neighbors related to such a home under construction but found there were no provisions to prohibit the design presented. This action is an effort to restrict such design in future single-family homes.
The commission will also continue its discussion related to developing zoning regulations related to detox facilities associated drug and alcohol treatment services.
Development Services Director John Wesley will update the commission on his research based on the earlier request from the commission. He has specific questions he is seeking guidance on and is presenting standard language for definitions he has found in related ordinances.
The commission is expected to continue work on this ordinance with a goal of having something ready for council consideration by mid-year 2022.
Staff is also posing a discussion related to updating parking regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. The discussion should include driveway spacing, general requirements for commercial parking provisions, landscape design and inclusion of items not currently in the ordinance such as senior housing. There are also some errors in existing standards.
The ordinance may also add provisions for bicycle parking, maximum parking to prevent over-parking, time allowance for shared parking, tandem parking and off-site parking as it might apply to valet services.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. COVID restrictions for face covering and limited seating for spacing remain in place for this session. The meeting is open to the public.