senderos site.JPG

The proposed site of the Senderos apartment complex on Mountainside Drive slopes down from the street into Sunflower Wash.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed consideration of a request for a zoning change on property at Palisades Boulevard and Mountainside Drive. The application is to accommodate a proposed apartment complex. The commission asked the developer to take additional time to see how they could address neighborhood concerns.

The request is to take two parcels of approximately three acres each (one is zoned R1-10 single family, and the second is R-4 multifamily) and rezone them to a single R-3 multi-family district of 6.3 acres.