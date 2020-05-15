The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a High Pollution Advisory (HPA) for ozone in the Phoenix area for today, Friday, May 15, with a continuation through Saturday, May 16.
The advisory is an indication that the air quality forecast includes an ozone level that exceeds standards considered unhealthy.
Maricopa County has implemented its ban on wood fire and commercial use of leaf blowers during the advisory.
ADEQ recommends that people limit outdoor activity while the HPA is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.
People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis. Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body’s ability to fight infection. Symptoms may include itchy eyes, nose, and throat, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and upper respiratory issues.