The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued a High Pollution Advisory for ozone for the Greater Phoenix Area for Tuesday, June 7 and Wednesday, June 8.
The advisory means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled workday, residents are urged to carpool, telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day.
Maricopa County has also issued its air quality restrictions regarding wood burning.