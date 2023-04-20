The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued a high pollution advisory (HPA) for ozone on Friday, April 21. This is the first ozone alert of the season.
The Maricopa County air quality restrictions will be in place regarding wood burning, commercial leaf blowers and off-road vehicle use.
Also, residents are urged to limit driving – carpool, use public transit or telecommute.
Ground level ozone is formed by a chemical reaction that needs heat from sunlight, nitrogen oxides and VOCs to form. The months of April through September make up the Valley’s longer-than-normal “ozone season.”
HPA" means the highest concentration of pollution may exceed the federal health standard. Active children, adults and people with lung disease such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.