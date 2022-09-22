overseed 2.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills is about to begin is routine annual overseeding of Fountain Park. This year the overseeding will take place beginning in late September through Nov. 1.

The steps to accomplish the overseeding include weeks of scalping the existing bermuda grass, applying the winter rye seed and then sufficiently watering to germinate and allow the ryegrass to become established. With more than 32 acres of turf, this process takes several weeks to complete. Bermuda grass is heat-loving and sun-seeking. The shorter days and cooler temperatures of the fall and winter months cause bermuda grass to go dormant. By over seeding with ryegrass, it allows for green grass within Fountain Park all winter long. However, ryegrass requires different maintenance.