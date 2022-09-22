The Town of Fountain Hills is about to begin is routine annual overseeding of Fountain Park. This year the overseeding will take place beginning in late September through Nov. 1.
The steps to accomplish the overseeding include weeks of scalping the existing bermuda grass, applying the winter rye seed and then sufficiently watering to germinate and allow the ryegrass to become established. With more than 32 acres of turf, this process takes several weeks to complete. Bermuda grass is heat-loving and sun-seeking. The shorter days and cooler temperatures of the fall and winter months cause bermuda grass to go dormant. By over seeding with ryegrass, it allows for green grass within Fountain Park all winter long. However, ryegrass requires different maintenance.
During overseeding, the seed must remain moist during the day to germinate in the warm sunshine. Thus, the overseeding watering schedule operates throughout the day, beginning just after sunrise at 7 a.m. and continuing through the afternoon until 7 p.m. To adequately cover more than 32 acres of turf, the park’s irrigation system operates over 150 zones and nearly 900 sprinklers, taking several hours. As a result, irrigation will be on during peak visitor usage times and may impact the walking path. This schedule is only temporary and staff hopes to resume standard irrigation cycles by mid-November.
The Town encourages park users to walk carefully, remembering that wet sidewalks can be slick. It is also essential that park users remain only on pathways and non-turf areas to allow the over-seeding process to be effective.