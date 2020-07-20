With an oversized load making its way up State Route 87, the highway linking the East Valley and Payson will be closed in the northbound direction between 10 p.m. Monday, July 20, and 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Drivers planning on heading to Payson and mountain areas to the east should plan extra travel time and consider Interstate 17 to State Route 260 as an alternate route to Payson and US 60 as an alternate route to the White Mountains.
Check az511.gov or follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) for the latest in highway conditions.