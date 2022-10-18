Storms this past weekend left between a half to just over one inch of rain in Fountain Hills.
The Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring sites around town received as much as 1.20-inch at SunRidge Canyon Dam on the golf course and .55-inch at Golden Eagle Boulevard at the water tank site just inside the Eagle Ridge subdivision.
The Fountain Hills Fire Station on Palisades Boulevard at Avenue of the Fountains received .98-inch of rain.
The ALERT site inside McDowell Mountain Park near the campground recorded .75-inch, and there was .67-inch collected at Asher Hills just west of the Verde Communities.
The National Weather Service issued flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings associated with the storm that passed late Saturday afternoon. There were windy conditions, but no significant damage was reported – some debris from street flooding and an occasional tree branch down.