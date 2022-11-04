The 2022 Live Poinsettia Tree display will be back on the Avenue of the Fountains for the Stroll in the Glow event and throughout the holiday season. Ordering is now open.
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Poinsettia Tree and the fifth year it is being organized by members of the Fountain Hills Leadership Academy class.
The Poinsettia project is a program of I Love Fountain Hills, also known as the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association (FHCCA).
According to Project Director Mike Pameditis, Leadership Academy volunteers always bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm to the project. This year’s co-chairs from Class 6 of the Leadership Academy are Mark Daniels, Coco Pameditis, Hannah Toth and Rory Wilson.
Members of the community are invited to purchase a poinsettia plant for the tree display in honor of a special person or in memory of a loved one who has passed. The names of both the donor and the honoree will be displayed next to the tree, which will be available for viewing beginning Saturday, Dec. 3. The tree will be maintained throughout the holiday season by the Town Parks Department.
One change from prior years is that paper order forms are no longer accepted. For questions or assistance placing an order, call the Poinsettia Project Director at 480-707-8777. The order deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Because I Love Fountain Hills/FHCCA is a 501(c)3 organization, the purchase of a poinsettia plant is tax-deductible.