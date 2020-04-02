There are people in Fountain Hills who like to speak up and comment at public meetings and town officials are taking steps to accommodate their wish to be heard.
While meetings will be closed to the public at least until the end of April, residents are welcome to make comment on agenda items as the meetings are aired over Cox Channel 11 and livestreamed on the town’s website, fh.az.gov.
People can also join the meeting via computer or mobile device using the “Gotomeeting” app. Access by using gotomeet.me/tofh. Listen in using a phone dialing 1-877-309-2073 (access code is 958-719-309). The Gotomeeting app is available on smart devices through their respective app stores.
The town is also making comment cards available for citizens in advance of the meetings. The slips are available at the town website, fh.az.gov/publiccomment, and should be submitted no later than 3 p.m. on the meeting date. The comments will be read by the town clerk at the time the agenda item is being addressed by the council.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. The complete agenda and packet material is available for review on the town website. The Times is highlighting some of the items in this article.
There is a consent agenda in which there is no planned discussion for the upcoming agenda. This includes approval of minutes, renewal of the employment agreement with Robert Melton as Presiding Judge for the Fountain Hills Municipal Court, ratification of the town manager’s emergency approval of an agreement with Wood Patel & Associates for engineering design for the Panorama Drive storm drain replacement ($98,305), abandonment of right-of-way for Eagle Ridge Drive in the Adero Canyon development and an intergovernmental agreement with the Maricopa County Flood Control District for Golden Eagle Park Dam, debris mitigation improvements.
The regular agenda includes two items, starting with approval of a cooperative purchase agreement with Level 3 Audio Visual for replacement of audio and visual equipment in Town Council chambers.
Existing equipment was installed during construction of Town Hall in 2005 with the production system installed in 2008. Component failures in recent years as well as citizen complaints regarding audio quality have prompted staff to seek replacement. Cost of the upgrade is approximately $119,000.
The council is also considering a professional services agreement with Consolidated Electrical Distributors to replace lighting components and fixtures for the Fountain. Total cost of the project is $150,000 with the initial $50,000 allocated within the current fiscal year budget. The cost covers hardware, installation and Fountain framework repairs. Staff reports that the upgrades will comply with dark sky regulations, and the Dark Sky Committee has indicated its support.
This story is based on a preliminary draft agenda and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting time.