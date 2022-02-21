Whether new to the world of creating art or an avid artist, the Town’s All Levels Open Paint Studio program is a way to meet others while learning from professional instructor, Laura Mehlman.
Mehlman specializes in a wide array of art forms and will assist and instruct each artist in creating his or her masterpiece.
The All Levels Open Paint Studio takes place at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15 per class. Supplies are provided if necessary and pre-registration is required by the Monday before the Wednesday’s class.
For more information or additional questions, please visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/Recreation or contact Skylar Thomas, Recreation Coordinator, at sthomas@fountainhillsaz.gov.