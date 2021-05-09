Town staff will host an open house on Tuesday, May 11 to provide the public with an opportunity to see the materials and color palates being planned for the renovation of the Community Center.
The items will be on display in the lobby of the Community Center between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Staff will be on hand to answer questions and hear comments.
Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland also has a background in decorating, and she spearheaded the staff effort to provide a decorating theme for the renovation.
The Community Center will be closed as of July 1, through Labor Day (Sept. 6) to accommodate the work.