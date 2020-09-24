Arizona Ghostbusters, a 501(c)3 organization, has partnered with the team behind the Focus comic book, which has roots in Fountain Hills, to support special needs kids living in foster care and children’s homes through an online raffle.
The Focus comic features one of the world’s first autistic superheroes, boasting art by professionals and interns with autism. The Focus team runs a free art camp for special needs kids to help them fulfill their creative potential and has recently started uploading free art tutorials on a weekly basis to help kids develop their skills during the pandemic.
According to Yvonne Wan, Focus creator, the goal of the fundraiser is “to bring 300 smiles to 300 special needs kids with a community raffle.” For every $10 raised, they will put a copy of the Focus comic into the hands of special needs kids living in foster care and children’s homes. Entries in the raffle are $5 or three entries for $10.
“We have reached two-thirds of our goal and need some extra help,” Wan said.
Those who want to participate in the raffle can visit arizonaghostbusters.com. Prizes include lots of Ghostbusters, Focus and celebrity items, as well as art supplies, with a full list available at the website. The raffle ends Sept. 30, when winners will be drawn for three prize packages.