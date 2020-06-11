One Meal at a Time continues to support local families and restaurants with the help of donations from those who are able to give during these trying times. So far, $5,500 in meals has been donated and will be distributed to the Extended Hands Food Bank and Fountain Hills Unified School District.
Donations are still being sought for this gift certificate program. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, many families are facing unexpected financial hardship, not to mention local restaurants whose livelihoods have been drastically affected. Together, the community can help. Through the One Meal at a Time program, donations will be used to purchase gift certificates from local restaurants, and then distributed to those in need.
Any local restaurants that wish to participate can contact Nicole Perkins, with Fountain Hills Community Foundation, for more information. Email info@fountainhillsgives.com for additional details.
To take part, tax-deductible donations can be made at fountainhillsgives.com. Checks may also be mailed to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, re: One Meal at a Time, PO Box 18254 Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.