One Meal at a Time is working to support local families and restaurants with the help of donations from those who are able to give during these trying times.
Donations are being sought for this gift certificate program. Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, many families are facing unexpected financial hardship, not to mention local restaurants whose livelihoods have been drastically affected. Together, the community can help. Through the One Meal at a Time program, donations will be used to purchase gift certificates from local restaurants, and then distributed to those in need through the food boxes of Extended Hands Food Bank, as well as the meals provided by the Fountain Hills Unified School District.
To take part, tax-deductible donations can be made at fountainhillsgives.com. Checks may also be mailed to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, re: One Meal at a Time, PO Box 18254 Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.