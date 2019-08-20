As of Monday morning the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was still investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday, Aug. 17, on McDowell Mountain Road near the park entrance.
The car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the desert and caught fire. A small brush fire resulted from the car fire, which was extinguished quickly.
A passenger in the vehicle died as a result of the crash. Two others in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
One of the occupants suggested a blowout may have contributed to the collision, however, investigators had not confirmed that as of press time.
All three of those involved were minors and MCSO will not be releasing identification for that reason.