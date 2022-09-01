Oktoberfest (6).JPG

Join the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the only authentic, family-friendly Oktoberfest in Arizona. Beer and bratwurst lovers rejoice, 2022 Oktoberfest at the Fountain pre-sale tickets are available.

Pre-sale tickets are available on the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce website, fhchamber.com, for $5 through Sunday, Sept. 4, which is the same entry price as years in the past. After that date, all tickets will be $10 either online at fhchamber.com or at the gate. Visit fountainhillschamber.com/oktoberfest to claim tickets.