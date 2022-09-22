Join the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the only authentic, family-friendly Oktoberfest in Arizona. Beer and bratwurst lovers rejoice, 2022 Oktoberfest will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24 from 5 to 10 p.m. each day.
Join in to compete for prizes in this year’s contests – holding a beer stein, blowing the Alphorn better than everyone else, who has the best German Dirndl or Lederhosen outfit in town? Winners will receive collector’s Oktoberfest merchandise. All attendees wearing authentic German attire will receive collector’s Oktoberfest pins.
The traditional German food will not disappoint; pretzels, strudel, schnitzel, sauerkraut, German sausage and more will be available.
Christine Colley and Fountain Events has successfully brought an authentic Oktoberfest at the Fountain to Fountain Hills for 13 years and this year the event is hosted by the Fountain Hills Chamber to ensure the event’s success. All Oktoberfest information is available on fhchamber.com. See the insert in today’s print edition of the Fountain Hills Times.