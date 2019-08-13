Former Mayor Jay Schlum and his brother, Kip, have been designated as Fountain Hills Oktoberfest Ambassadors for the event, from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, in Fountain Park.
Guests wearing dirndls and lederhosen are admitted free. The entry fee is $5 or free for anyone 20 years old and under.
Christine Colley, founder of the not-for-profit sponsoring organization, Fountain Events, Inc., said the event is the only public Oktoberfest held in Arizona in the spirit and traditions of the original Oktoberfest that began more than 200 years ago in Munich.
Colley released details of the event that benefits local charities including veterans, community and high school programs. More information can be found at Fountaineventsfh.com.
Just as in Bavaria, the mayor (in this case, Ginny
Dickey), will kick off the festival with the official keg-tapping at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27.
German foods and beers take center stage. Food selections include brats, schnitzels, apple strudel, potato pancakes cooked on site and pretzels.
Bier (beer) is brewed in Germany according to the purity laws established in 1516. Choices include the traditional Oktoberfest Bier, Pilsner Dunkel (dark) and König, Ludwig’s award-winning Hefeweizen.
A beer stein holding competition, best dressed authentic German attire and Alphorn blowing contest entertain guests. Youngsters always enjoy dancing the “chicken dance” with Clucky, the chicken host mascot.
Practice for beer stein holding competition will begin at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Fireside Grill.
A full liter dimpled glass stein should weigh about five pounds. A male competitor should expect to hold the stein between three and five minutes while women between one and two minutes.
Winner results will be tracked weekly. Each participant will receive a free entry ticket to Oktoberfest.
An authentic German band will entertain. An interactive area for children will feature bounce houses and a rock climbing wall without an additional charge.
A vendor area will offer a variety of products. If interested, contact Colley at 480-235-7134 or cdkcolley@gmail.com.