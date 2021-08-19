For those who think the fun of Oktoberfest at the Fountain cannot be contained in just one weekend, the Fountain Hills Chamber has created a series of pre-party events to kick up the fun.
In the weeks leading up to the Oktobrfest at the Fountain weekend of Sept. 24-25, there will be four pre-party events designed to create excitement for the event and get attendees ready to celebrate the occasion.
The first Oktoberfest pre-party will take place Monday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. at Grapeables Wine Bar & Lounge for German wine tasting. Attendees will get a flight of five different wines from the German wine county, and Grapeables hosts will inform guests of the different types and tastes. This event is limited to 25 tastings, but is open for more to attend without doing a tasting. To reserve a spot in the tasting, visit the Chamber’s event calendar via fhchamber.com.
Aug. 30 will mark the next pre-party, an authentic German fashion show featuring Beauty Box Boutique. Starting at 5 p.m. at DC Bar & Grill, attendees will be able to purchase food and drink while watching models strut a runway decked out in traditional German dirndls and lederhosen. Organizers say this is the perfect place to get inspired while figuring out what to wear to Oktoberfest at the Fountain.
The third pre-party will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. with “A Taste of Germany'' happy hour at Phil’s Filling Station. Sponsored by Sister Cities, this event will take place of the Fountain Hills Chamber’s monthly 5 o’clock Evening Mixer, but will still feature a “strictly social” networking time and will feature tastings of beer, brats and pretzels.
The final pre-party is set to take place Monday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. at Georgie’s. Organizers say this event is perfect for those who like to hit the dance floor, as local dance studio Love 2 Dance will be leading attendees in a traditional German polka lesson. In addition to dancing, attendees can grab some food and drinks from the Georgie’s kitchen.
“Not only will each pre-party offer a fun activity, at each one there will be an authentic beer stein holding competition,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “Attendees are invited to test their strength in holding a full stein of beer out in front of them, and whoever can hold the stein the longest, wins.”
Oktoberfest at the Fountain will return to Fountain Hills the weekend of Sept. 24-25th at Fountain Park from 5 to 10 p.m. The event will feature many authentic German traditions such as a German beer, food including bratwurst and sauerkraut, a band flown in from Germany, games, contests and more. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now at fhchamber.com for $5 until Sept. 18. Starting Sept. 19, all tickets are $10 either online or at the gate. Attendees who come dressed in traditional German attire will receive $5 in food and drink tickets. All Oktoberfest at the Fountain details can be found at fhchamber.com.