The Fountain Hills Chamber has created a series of pre-party events leading up to Oktoberfest, Sept. 24-25.
Two pre-party events remain, all designed to create excitement for Oktoberfest and get attendees ready to celebrate the occasion.
The next pre-party will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. with “A Taste of Germany'' happy hour at Phil’s Filling Station. Sponsored by Sister Cities, this event will take place of the Fountain Hills Chamber’s monthly 5 o’clock Evening Mixer, but will still feature a “strictly social” networking time and will feature tastings of beer, brats and pretzels.
The final pre-party is set to take place Monday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. at Georgie’s. Organizers say this event is perfect for those who like to hit the dance floor, as local dance studio Love 2 Dance will be leading attendees in a traditional German polka lesson. In addition to dancing, attendees can grab some food and drinks from the Georgie’s kitchen.
“Not only will each pre-party offer a fun activity, at each one there will be an authentic beer stein holding competition,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “Attendees are invited to test their strength in holding a full stein of beer out in front of them, and whoever can hold the stein the longest, wins.”
Oktoberfest at the Fountain will return to Fountain Hills the weekend of Sept. 24-25th at Fountain Park from 5 to 10 p.m. The event will feature many authentic German traditions such as a German beer, food including bratwurst and sauerkraut, a band flown in from Germany, games, contests and more. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now at fhchamber.com for $5 until Sept. 18. Starting Sept. 19, all tickets are $10 either online or at the gate. Attendees who come dressed in traditional German attire will receive $5 in food and drink tickets. All Oktoberfest at the Fountain details can be found at fhchamber.com.