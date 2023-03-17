The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that, going forward, Oktoberfest will take place every other year on even years, with the next celebration scheduled for 2024.
Chamber President and CEO Betsy LaVoie said guests can expect all the traditional elements that make Oktoberfest so special, including an imported German band, authentic German beer, pretzels, strudel, schnitzel and sauerkraut, as well as a parade and keg tapping ceremony.
“What makes this Oktoberfest truly unique is its charming location in the town of Fountain Hills,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “Against the stunning backdrop of the famous Fountain Hills Fountain and views of Four Peaks and Red Rock, guests can enjoy an unparalleled experience of authentic German culture.”
LaVoie said the decision to hold the event every other year was inspired by the success of a similar arts and cultural event in Tucson. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Board and staff believe the event will become even more sought after if it occurs every other year.
“When Oktoberfest at the Fountain began almost two decades ago, Fountain Hills was one of the only Oktoberfest celebrations,” the press release continues. “Today, with 15 other Oktoberfest-themed parties happening throughout the Valley, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is confident that their traditional and authentic event will continue to stand out from the rest.”
The Chamber has announced that Oktoberfest at the Fountain 2024 will take place on September 28-29 from 5-10 p.m. each day.
“I support the Chamber’s decision to hold Oktoberfest biannually,” added Mayor Ginny Dickey. “This special event takes a tremendous amount of planning and resources, and we look forward to working together to make it a spectacular and much-anticipated activity for our residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”