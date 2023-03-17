Oktoberfest 1a.JPG

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that, going forward, Oktoberfest will take place every other year on even years, with the next celebration scheduled for 2024.

Chamber President and CEO Betsy LaVoie said guests can expect all the traditional elements that make Oktoberfest so special, including an imported German band, authentic German beer, pretzels, strudel, schnitzel and sauerkraut, as well as a parade and keg tapping ceremony.