Oktoberfest at the Fountain is just around the corner.
As the community continues to adjust to changes created by the coronavirus, lots of activities are still in the planning stages, including the 13th annual Oktoberfest. The event, set for Sept. 25 and 26, has been taken over by Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. The previous events have been planned by Fountain Events, under the guidance of Christine Colley.
As in the past, attendees can expect to experience the only authentic Oktoberfest celebration in the state, complete with traditional German music, refreshing beer, tasty festive food, games, competitions and more.
Chamber Events Coordinator Paige Lorentzen is putting together opportunities for vendors and advertisers wishing to participate in Oktoberfest.
Booth reservations and advertising deadline are due Sept. 1. For more information about vendor opportunities an advertising, contact Lorentzen at paige@fhchamber.com.
This year’s Oktoberfest sponsor is Adero (formerly CopperWynd). Additional sponsorship prospects are available. Contact Chamber CEO Betsy LaVoie, betsy@fhchamber.com.