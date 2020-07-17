The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced that the 2020 Oktoberfest scheduled to take place in Fountain Park has been cancelled. Organizers said the decision to cancel the annual event, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-26, was made by the Chamber’s Board of Directors in response to COVID-19.
According to a press release, chamber staff researched other Oktoberfest events that normally take place across Arizona and a strong majority was either already cancelled or likely to be cancelled at a later date. The official Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, was also cancelled months ago in response to the virus.
“The health and safety of all attendees and event vendors was the main reason for the cancellation, but as an organization the Fountain Hills Chamber does not believe we are able to plan an event of that size and type without certainty that it will be able to happen,” said Paige Lorentzen, chamber events and marketing manager.
Lorentzen explained that recent executive orders made by Governor Doug Ducey restrict many aspects of events such as the local Oktoberfest, including the rejection of liquor licenses for special events and limiting in-person attendance to a maximum of 50 people. Christine Colley, who was the main organizer of Oktoberfest at the Fountain until the Chamber of Commerce took over the event in 2020, said she supports the decision to cancel the 2020 event.
In the press release, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce offered gratitude to all of the volunteer organizations, vendors and those who have been involved in working towards the 2020 Oktoberfest for their time, energy and support. Additionally, the chamber thanked ADERO Scottsdale for their support as the official event sponsor for the event.