Two years of consecutive financial losses were too much for the town’s Oktoberfest founder, Christine Colley.
“After much soul searching, I came to the conclusion that I would not repeat coordinating the Oktoberfest that we have enjoyed the last 13 years,” Colley, president of Fountain Hills Events, Inc., said last Thursday.
She reported Wednesday night to the Oktoberfest organizing committee that the net loss this year was $2,500, less than what she originally predicted.
Sponsorships, ad sales in the program and raffle ticket sales minimized the loss, she said.
Torrential rains and flooding in Fountain Park forced the cancellation of the 12th annual Oktoberfest Sept. 27 and 28 in the town park.
Euro Pizza Café and Fireside Grill offered their restaurants for the German band performance and beer stein holding competitions.
The Elks Lodge, one of the service clubs usually benefiting from sale of German brats and sauerkraut, opened its doors for dinner one evening.
The mini-Oktoberfest came on the heels of a similar washout of one day in 2018.
“The traditional Fountain Hills Oktoberfest is unique in the Valley and brings many visitors to our community. The organizing team would not want to miss it in the future,” said Colley.
Oktoberfest supporters have shared positive ideas in looking forward, she added.
“I am optimistic that Oktoberfest will continue under a different leadership,” Colley said. “I’m committed to assist where needed when a new team steps up to the plate.”