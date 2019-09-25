The 12th annual Oktoberfest in Fountain Park has been canceled.
While the weather is not cooperating, some changes in plans will save part of the activities.
EuroPizza will serve as the venue Friday, Sept. 27, with the German band, Die Echten Waldbuam, performing from 5 to 10 p.m. The band will play at Fireside Grill Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Fountain Hills Elks Lodge, which has been serving brats at Oktoberfest for years, will continue its tradition at the lodge Friday, Sept. 27. Brats and homemade sauerkraut will be available for $10. Tables for 8-10 people can be reserved by calling 480-650-8241.
The lodge is located at 16766 E. Parkview Drive. German and domestic beers will be available. The public is invited.
Mayor Ginny Dickey told Oktoberfest organizer Christine Colley she understood the setback in fundraising opportunities and hopes to get together with Colley and others to help make up for the losses.
In an email to The Times and others, organizer Colley said after 24 hours of “stressful assessment and following the weather forecast, I made the very difficult decision to cancel Oktoberfest.”
Colley continued, “Predicted thundershowers on Wednesday and Thursday may make the Park condition unsuitable for our event. The potential financial risk was greater than my willingness to gamble on the weather predictions.”