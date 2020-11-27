Valley Metro is currently taking public comment on a proposal that would discontinue the #514 express bus route that serves Fountain Hills.
The deadline for public comment on the proposal is Friday, Dec. 4. People wishing to comment may email input@valleymetro.org or leave a voicemail comment at 602-322-4479. Also, people may complete a service change survey at:
Valley Metro and town officials are discussing alternatives to service for Fountain Hills that would likely involve the Beeline to Gilbert Road, and on to the park-and-ride terminal at Gilbert and McDowell roads, adjacent to Loop 202. Details on an alternative are still being worked out.
Any change would be effective late April 2021.