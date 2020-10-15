Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey has issued a proclamation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the community.
The proclamation states that “home should be a place of warmth, unconditional love, tranquility and security; and for most home and family can indeed be counted among our greatest blessings.
“Tragically for many Americans these are blessings tarnished by violence and fear. Physical injury and deaths occur, and emotional scars are often permanent. Law enforcement, shelters, hotline services, health care providers, clergy and concerned citizens are helping in the effort to end domestic violence.
“We must recognize the compassion and dedication of these volunteers and professionals, applaud their efforts and increase public understanding of this important problem,” Dickey said.
In August, the Town Council approved a resolution in support of the “Start by Believing Campaign” through the End Violence Against Women international organization.
“We urge all citizens to observe this month by becoming aware of the tragedy of domestic violence and supporting community efforts in working toward its end,” Dickey said.